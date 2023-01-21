iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197,161 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $31,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

