iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Purchased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 462,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 149,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 445.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 294,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 240,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,190. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.