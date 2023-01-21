iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Purchased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,480 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.85% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,150.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. 1,253,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,097. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

