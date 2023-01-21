iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,458,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MUB opened at $107.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $114.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.46.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

