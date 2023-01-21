iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 353.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IWD opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.