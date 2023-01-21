iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after buying an additional 119,602 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $185.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.