iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $185.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

