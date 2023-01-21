iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

