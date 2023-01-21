iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Increased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $532,000.

SHV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.17. 2,654,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,279. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

