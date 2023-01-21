iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,307 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $26,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.