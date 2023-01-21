IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 201,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,066 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.