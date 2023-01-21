J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Trading Down 2%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.39. 122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

