J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $211.33

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 211.33 ($2.58) and traded as high as GBX 242.90 ($2.96). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 241.10 ($2.94), with a volume of 3,533,332 shares traded.

SBRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.51) to GBX 213 ($2.60) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.42) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 233.25 ($2.85).

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The firm has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 211.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

