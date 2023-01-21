James (Jim) Simpson Buys 112,362 Shares of Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Stock

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Simpson acquired 112,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,348.78 ($14,825.54).

Peel Mining Limited engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in the Cobar Region of New South Wales, Australia. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Mallee Bull copper project comprising an area of 85 square kilometers located in the central New South Wales.

