Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

JAZZ stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,148. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.