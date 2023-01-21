JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,300 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 1,198,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,312.9 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut JD Health International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $9.59 on Friday. JD Health International has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

