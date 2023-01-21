Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €18.80 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.43) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.83) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.10 ($20.76) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.35) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVK stock opened at €20.05 ($21.79) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($29.11) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($35.84). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €18.75 and a 200-day moving average of €18.97.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

