Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €45.30 ($49.24) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

DRW3 opened at €42.85 ($46.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.67. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €38.20 ($41.52) and a 52-week high of €57.75 ($62.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $368.51 million and a PE ratio of 22.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.79.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

