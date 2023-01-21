Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BK. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Shares of BK opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

