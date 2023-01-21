Jet Protocol Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $12.14 million and $58,062.58 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00029542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00041043 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017558 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00229987 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00715038 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $50,855.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.