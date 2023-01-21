JOE (JOE) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

JOE (JOE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. JOE has a market capitalization of $61.57 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00415657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,773.77 or 0.29180631 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.51 or 0.00695767 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.