Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $62.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

