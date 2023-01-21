Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $219,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,398,000 after acquiring an additional 760,883 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 96,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

