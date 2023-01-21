Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 672 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in State Street were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 4.7 %

STT stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $103.76.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

