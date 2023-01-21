Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 634 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $142.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

