JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $330.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $395.24.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $348.04 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $463.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.29. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

