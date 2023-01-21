JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $114.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.12.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $107.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.38.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

