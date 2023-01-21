JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Insider Buys £20,000 in Stock

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) insider Aditya Sehgal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,405.13).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Performance

LON JCGI opened at GBX 397 ($4.84) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £330.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 11.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 344.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 341.36. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc has a 1-year low of GBX 239.50 ($2.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 478.34 ($5.84).

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

