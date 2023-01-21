Kadena (KDA) Trading 11.8% Higher This Week

Kadena (KDA) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00005106 BTC on popular exchanges. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $254.03 million and $16.89 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kadena has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00419724 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.84 or 0.29469019 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00698638 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,469,475 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.