Kaspa Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $101.43 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $101.43 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.23 or 0.00418697 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,754.68 or 0.29389439 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00707991 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,076,216,309 coins and its circulating supply is 16,076,217,418 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,070,225,561 with 16,070,225,561.000435 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00641605 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,889,028.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.