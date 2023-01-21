KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

KB Home has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.7% per year over the last three years. KB Home has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KB Home to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $43.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.46.

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KB Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KB Home by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 139,643 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,120,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

