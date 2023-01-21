Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price target on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.89.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 0.4 %

KEL opened at C$4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$4.47 and a one year high of C$8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$950.24 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.69.

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$143.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,182,740 shares in the company, valued at C$94,954,563.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.