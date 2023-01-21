Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €625.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($679.35) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($565.22) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($666.30) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($728.26) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($614.13) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €690.00 ($750.00) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Price Performance

EPA KER opened at €531.60 ($577.83) on Tuesday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($453.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €523.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €510.72.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.