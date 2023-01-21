Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Up 51.1% in December

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kering from €685.00 ($744.57) to €650.00 ($706.52) in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut shares of Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kering from €700.00 ($760.87) to €520.00 ($565.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.88.

Kering Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PPRUY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.09. 206,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. Kering has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kering Cuts Dividend

About Kering

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3487 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

