KeyCorp Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $201.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on First Solar to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised First Solar from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.63.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $167.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.31. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,182 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

