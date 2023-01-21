KeyCorp Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $86.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVN. Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Five9 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $138.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. Research analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $353,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $4,817,114. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Five9 by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

