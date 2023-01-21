Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

KEYUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded Keyera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Keyera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

