Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in December

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.7 days.

Keywords Studios Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYYWF remained flat at $34.50 on Friday. 509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Keywords Studios from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Stories

