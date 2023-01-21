Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives $39.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

KNTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth $4,176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth $811,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth $2,342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth $599,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $31.21 on Friday. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.71 million. Research analysts expect that Kinetik will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

