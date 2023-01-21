KOK Price Tops $0.0999 on Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0999 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $49.96 million and $710,588.39 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00029180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00039598 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00225099 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000107 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000378 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10088815 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $717,838.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.