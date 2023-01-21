Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PHG. Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.43) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.56.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 2.6 %
PHG opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
