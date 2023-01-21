Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PHG. Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.43) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 2.6 %

PHG opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

