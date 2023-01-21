KonPay (KON) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KonPay (KON) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and $3.13 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KonPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

