Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 190,585 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,585 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.38% of Cactus worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cactus by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

WHD stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

