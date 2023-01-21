Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires New Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 633,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Stock Up 0.3 %

Target Hospitality stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $159.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 55.97%. On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,067.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,067.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,300. Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.