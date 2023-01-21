Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,284 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.33% of Azenta worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZTA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $775,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $43,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $10,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens increased their target price on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.61. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $93.39.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $137.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 383.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

