Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMR opened at $87.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

