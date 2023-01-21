Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,547,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,034,000 after purchasing an additional 96,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,245,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $457.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.19 and a 200 day moving average of $449.67. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $670.61.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

