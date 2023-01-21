Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $14.72 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,062 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after buying an additional 189,922 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

