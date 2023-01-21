Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.42% of STAAR Surgical worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,285,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,819,000 after buying an additional 38,327 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAA opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Insider Activity

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Stories

