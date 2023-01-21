Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 203,260 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,260 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.89% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth $175,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,120,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,735,000 after acquiring an additional 51,881 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth $5,042,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 78.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Treace Medical Concepts

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,399,069 shares in the company, valued at $28,177,249.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Aaron Berutti acquired 1,825 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $39,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,399,069 shares in the company, valued at $28,177,249.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,825 shares of company stock worth $584,045 and have sold 590,550 shares worth $13,691,793. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 0.9 %

TMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.66. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.